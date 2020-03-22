Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases 9,475 Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 151.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJC opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.79. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $600.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

