Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases 8,760 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Camden National worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Camden National by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Camden National during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

In related news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.89. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 27.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.