Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases 6,569 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 170.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,701 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 63,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $134.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Nomura lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

