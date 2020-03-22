Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases 22,579 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.34% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIGL opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.30%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

