Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nordson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $4,661,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $229,684.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $244,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,666.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,256 shares of company stock worth $6,537,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $107.24 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $97.46 and a 12-month high of $180.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.17.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

