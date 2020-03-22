Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 596,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after buying an additional 145,741 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,135,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 418,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,608,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In other news, Director Diane H. Gulyas acquired 1,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Fortson acquired 2,290 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.34. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.