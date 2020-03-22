Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 105,284 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Forterra by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. Forterra Inc has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forterra in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.