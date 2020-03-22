Oxford Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in AGCO by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AGCO. Stephens decreased their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

