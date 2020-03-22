Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.42% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $38.42 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

CTO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

