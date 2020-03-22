Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.26 Million Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,413 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,451,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,245,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 306,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 322,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of ADTN opened at $5.80 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. On average, analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.