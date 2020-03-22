Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 53,357 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Perficient worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Perficient by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in Perficient by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 30,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $3,151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Perficient by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $245,569.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,655 shares of company stock worth $5,147,042. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $28.52 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $988.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

