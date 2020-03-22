Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.20 Million Stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 942,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 247,086 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,448,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPRT. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

