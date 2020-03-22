Oxford Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 334.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,990 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.26% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 259,239 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,655 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 357,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 239,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFLT opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.85%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 20,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 7,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,400 shares of company stock worth $157,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

