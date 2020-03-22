Oxford Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.