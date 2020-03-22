Oxford Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Xerox by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $16.45 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

