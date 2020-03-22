Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77,924 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

