Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,203 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Lands’ End worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LE stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $221.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

