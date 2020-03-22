Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of AMG opened at $48.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.