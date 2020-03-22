Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 22,642 D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,642 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. AJO LP raised its position in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,943 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 769,200 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $15,529,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded D. R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.