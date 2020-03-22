Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,748 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of SUM opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

