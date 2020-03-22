Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 12,080 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in American International Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 316,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

