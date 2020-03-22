Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.55.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

