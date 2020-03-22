Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE:OMI opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,087 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

