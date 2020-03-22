Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.65.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42. Owens Corning has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

