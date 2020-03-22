Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Receives $32.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

OUT opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.02%. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 513,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after buying an additional 81,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

