OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Get OTCMKTS:PROSY alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $16.55.

International Internet Assets of Naspers Limited comprises the business of providing Internet services, including online classifieds, payments, food delivery, e-retail, travel, education, social, and Internet platforms sectors. The asset is located in the Netherlands. Prosus N.V., operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.