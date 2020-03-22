Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) vs. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Financial Review

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 2 15 0 2.88 Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.18, indicating a potential upside of 52.71%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Organovo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Organovo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 159.11 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -15.54 Organovo $3.09 million 10.56 -$26.64 million ($0.23) -1.09

Organovo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -919.00% -49.94% -36.92% Organovo -798.68% -69.36% -59.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Organovo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

