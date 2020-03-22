OneSavings Bank’s (OSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OSB. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneSavings Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 463.75 ($6.10).

LON OSB opened at GBX 210 ($2.76) on Thursday. OneSavings Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 275.80 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The company has a market capitalization of $935.43 million and a PE ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 384.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 385.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $4.90. OneSavings Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

