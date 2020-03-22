ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) CEO Terry K. Spencer Acquires 32,806 Shares

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 32,806 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,228.22.

NYSE:OKE opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

