ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Director John William Gibson Buys 3,417 Shares

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06.

ONE Gas stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 508.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after buying an additional 770,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,003,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,306,000 after buying an additional 126,872 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,283,000 after buying an additional 85,950 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

