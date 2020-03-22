Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1,894.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,628 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.34% of Omnicell worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 126,386 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,470,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,143,000 after acquiring an additional 99,580 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 134,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 385,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,019 shares of company stock worth $3,468,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

