Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLLI. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.