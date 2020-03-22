Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.
OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $103.03.
In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
