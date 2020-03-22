Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

