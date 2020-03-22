OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OISHY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OISHY opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

