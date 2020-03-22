Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Office Depot alerts:

NASDAQ ODP opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Office Depot has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $949.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.17.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Office Depot’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,316,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $24,283,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,907,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,872,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,580,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 643,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.