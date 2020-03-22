OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.30.

OCFC stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $155,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $280,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 300.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

