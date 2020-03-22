OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.30.
OCFC stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.
In related news, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $155,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $280,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 300.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.
