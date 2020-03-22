Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OII. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oceaneering International to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NYSE:OII opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis bought 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,265 shares in the company, valued at $397,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 657,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

