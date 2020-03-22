Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS OERLF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.
