Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS OERLF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

About Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG develops production systems, components, and services for high-technology products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers, and Drive Systems. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings that enhance the performance of tools and precision components; and offers specialized components, and surface engineering products and services under the Oerlikon Balzers, Oerlikon Metco, and Oerlikon AM brand names.

