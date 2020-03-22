O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.78.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,365 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

