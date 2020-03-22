NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.17 on Friday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 118.84, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Mumma acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $128,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,662.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Mumma bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,967.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $746,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

