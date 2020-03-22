NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.18.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.71.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.