NWK Group Inc. Takes $1.86 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,821 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cfra upped their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,085.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

