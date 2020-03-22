NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,777,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock opened at $2,326.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,650.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3,705.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $58.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,749.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

