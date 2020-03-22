Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NVA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nuvista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CSFB upped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nuvista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.80.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. Nuvista Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$5.19.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. Analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$110,000. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,570.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,027.07. Insiders acquired 88,336 shares of company stock worth $86,346 in the last 90 days.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

