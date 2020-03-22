Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Sells $37,867.83 in Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NTNX opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. CWM LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nutanix by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nutanix by 694.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

