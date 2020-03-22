NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NTT Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of DCMYY stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. NTT Docomo has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $30.95.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

