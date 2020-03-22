NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of NSK LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NPSKY stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.69. NSK LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

