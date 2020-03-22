Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

