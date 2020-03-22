Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NESRF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Northern Star Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded Northern Star Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Star Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS NESRF opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

