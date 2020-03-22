North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Pi Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Monday, March 16th.

NOA opened at C$8.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.49. The company has a market cap of $267.60 million and a PE ratio of 6.62. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$7.86 and a 12 month high of C$18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

